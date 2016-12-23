Italy PM pays tribute to citizen killed in Berlin Christmas Market Attack

Rome: Young Italian woman, Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, was one of the twelve people killed in the truck attack on a busy Christmas market in Berlin, the Italian government said on Thursday.

"Investigating German magistrates have carried out all the necessary checks, and unfortunately, we are now certain that Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was among the victims," said Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano.

"My heartfelt thoughts are with her family and loved ones and their immense suffering," he said in a statement.

Hopes had faded for 31-year-old Lorenzo after her mobile phone was recovered at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz market on Monday and she failed to turn up for work at a German company in the city the following day.

The death of Di Lorenzo, who came from the Abruzzo town of Sulmona, was confirmed after her family travelled to Berlin to provide DNA samples. She worked for a transport company in Berlin, where she had lived since 2013.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni paid tribute to the 'exemplary' young Italian woman.

"Italy remembers its exemplary citizen Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, who was killed by terrorists," Gentiloni tweeted.

"The country is moved and unites around her family's grief," the tweet added.

President Sergio Mattarella also voiced sorrow at Di Lorenzo's death, deploring the truck attack that killed her.

"The pain at her passing is great. Once again, a young compatriot abroad is the victim of senseless and odious terrorist violence," he said in a statement.

Di Lorenzo studied for a Batchelors degree at the University of Rome La Sapienza and the University of Bologna before obtaining her Masters degree from Milan's Universita Cattolica.

Another young Italian woman, 28-year-old PhD student Valeria Solesin, was among the 130 victims of the November 2015 attacks in Paris claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

At least six Germans and an Israeli tourist also died when a Polish-registered truck allegedly driven by a Tunisian supporter of the IS ploughed through the market at speed late on Monday. A total of 49 other people were injured in the attack, 14 of them critically.

Police are hunting for 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, whose ID and reportedly also his fingerprints were found in the truck after he managed to escape from the vehicle following the attack.

IS has said one of its militants carried out the atrocity but has offered no evidence.