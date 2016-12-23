Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu discuss anti-terror cooperation
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 12:53
First Published |
Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, anti-terror cooperation, Russian President, Israeli Prime Minister, Andrei Karlov, Russian Ambassador, Moscow, Russia, Israel

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu continued exchange of opinions on the current situation in the Middle East

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have pledged to further their anti-terror cooperation as the two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East in a telephonic conversation, a statement from the Kremlin said on Friday.
 
 
"Putin and Netanyahu continued exchange of opinions on the current situation in the Middle East. They confirmed their readiness for further active cooperation in fight against terrorism," Xinhua news agency said, citin the statement.
 
The conversation, held on the Israeli initiative, was the second this week.
 
Netanyahu on Wednesday offered condolences over the assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov and said Israel was ready to boost anti-terrorism cooperation with Russia.
 
Tags:
Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, anti-terror cooperation, Russian President, Israeli Prime Minister, Andrei Karlov, Russian ambassador, Moscow, Russia, Israel
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 