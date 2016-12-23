Pakistan girl enslavement case — 'They always choose the prettiest'

New Delhi: In the year 2005, Jeevti, a 14-year-old girl was taken from her family and married off to a man who says her family owed him $1,000.

Jeevti's mother Ameri Kashi Kohli says her daughter paid the price for a never-ending debt.

The family had borrowed roughly $500 when they first began to work on the land, but the small loan ballooned into an impossible debt.

"We started with a loan, and every time they said they were taking money for our loan, but no one gave us anything to show we paid." Instead, the debt doubled.

According to reports, women in southern Pakistan are frequently offered by the parents as payment for a debt or to settle disputes or as revenge if a landowner wants to punish his worker.

The prettiest and the young women in the family are chosen. Sometimes they are taken as the second wives to look after their homes. Sometimes they use them for prostitution.

Jeevti was taken by the land owner. She got converted forcibly.

"I went to the police and to the court. But no one is listening to us," says Ameri, who is Hindu. She says the land manager made her daughter convert to Islam and took the girl as his second wife. "They told us, 'Your daughter has committed to Islam and you can't get her back."'

According to the 2016 Global Slavery Index, more than 2 million Pakistanis live as "modern slaves".

A report by the South Asia Partnership organization says, an estimated 1,000 young Christian and Hindu girls, most of them underage and impoverished, are taken from their homes each year, converted to Islam and married.