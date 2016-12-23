Berlin attack suspect dead in Milan police shootout

Rome: The Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri was shot dead by police on Friday in Milan, according to Italian officials.
Italy's Interior Minister Angelino Alfano is due to hold a news conference, the BBC reported.
Amri was approached by police during a routine patrol in the Sesto San Giovanni area of Milan at around 3 pm, the officials said.
Italy interior minister says man killed in Milan was without doubt Berlin truck attack suspect: Reuters
The fingerprints of the dead man match those of the Tunisian main suspect in the truck bombing in Berlin on Monday which killed 12 people.
