Berlin attack suspect dead in Milan police shootout
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 16:08
First Published |
The Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri was shot dead by police on Friday in Milan.

Rome: The Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri was shot dead by police on Friday in Milan, according to Italian officials.
 
Italy's Interior Minister Angelino Alfano is due to hold a news conference, the BBC reported.
 
Amri was approached by police during a routine patrol in the Sesto San Giovanni area of Milan at around 3 pm, the officials said.
 
 
The fingerprints of the dead man match those of the Tunisian main suspect in the truck bombing in Berlin on Monday which killed 12 people.
 
