Libyan plane with 118 on board hijacked, diverted to Malta
By
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 17:21
First Published |
An airliner on an internal flight was hijacked in Libya on Friday.

New Delhi: An airliner on an internal flight was hijacked in Libya on Friday. The plane was later diverted to Malta where it landed, officials said.
 
The Airbus had 118 people aboard, including seven crew members.
 
The two hijackers had threatened to blow up the plane.
 
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he has been informed of a potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta.
 
“Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM,” the prime minister tweeted.
 
