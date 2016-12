Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-appointed Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday.

The ISI chief and Sharif exchanged views on the country's security situation during their first meeting since the former's appointment.

The Prime Minister also felicitated Mukhtar on assuming charge of his new assignment, the PM house said in a statement.