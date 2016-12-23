Moroccan intelligence agencies had warned Germany about Tunisian suspect

Rabat: Moroccan intelligence services had warned Germany about a potential threat posed by Tunisian national Anis Amri, the main suspect in the December 19 Christmas market attack, ahead of the deadly incident in Berlin.

According to investigative website Mondafrique, the German Federal Foreign Service (BND) was alerted by Moroccan intelligence agencies (also known as DST) on September 19 of Anis Amiri's jihadist tendencies and his alleged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

Also Read: 2 arrested in suspicion of planning Berlin Christmas Market Attack

The German intelligence was again informed on October 11 that Amiri was illegally residing in Germany for 14 months and was meeting, on a regular basis, with two followers of the IS described as "dangerous", said Mondafrique on Thursday.

Before entering Germany, Amiri had tried to enter the Syrian war zone as well as Iraq following the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011.

Amiri, who is of Tunisian origin, was later arrested by Italian authorities and sentenced to four years in prison after he tried to leave for Turkey, said the Moroccan sources.

Amiri was shot dead by the police on Friday in Milan, Italy.