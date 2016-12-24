Weapons used in Libya plane hijack appear to be replicas: Malta PM

New Delhi: Hours after the hijacking drama of the Afriqiyah Airways flight, Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that the weapons used by the hijackers are replicas.

“Initial forensic exams now showing weapons used in Afriqiyah hijack are replicas,” tweeted PM Joseph Muscat.

The state-owned Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane with 118 people aboard, including seven crew members, was hijacked in Libya on Friday.

Later, all the passengers and the seven crew members were freed from the hijacked plane.

The hijackers reportedly surrendered and have been taken into custody.

The state-owned Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli in Libya when it was hijacked.

The reports indicated that one hijacker was on board. He was claiming to be in possession of a hand grenade and had threatened to blow up the plane.

The hijacker, claiming to be pro-Gaddafi, said he was willing to let all passengers go apart from the crew, if his demands were met.