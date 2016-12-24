India condemns terror attack at German Christmas market

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on a Christmas market in Germany that claimed the lives of 12 persons.

"India strongly condemns the attack that occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in his weekly media briefing here.

"We offer our condolences to the families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

"As a victim of repeated terror attacks, India stands with the government and people of Germany."

At least 12 persons were killed and 48 injured when a truck ploughed through a crowd in a Christmas market in the German capital on Monday.

Early on Friday, the suspect, a Tunisian identified as Anis Amri, was shot dead by Italian police in the city of Milan.

Swarup said that there could be "no doubt that the rising number of terrorist attacks across the world underlines the need for concerted action against terrorism in all its manifestations".