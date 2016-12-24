Christmas celebrated at Indian embassy in Washington

Washington: A large number of guests from Christian and other communities joined Christmas celebrations at the Indian Embassy here Thursday.

Welcoming the guests, including representatives from business, administration, professionals and media, Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna extended his warm greetings on the joyous occasion.

The programme included invocation by the Reverenc Samuel Honnappa, Pastor of Memorial First India United Methodist Church, Silver Spring, Maryland, according to an embassy press release.

Speaking on the significance of Christmas and its relevance to India, Elder Ted N. C. Wilson, President of the Seventh-day Adventist World HQ, highlighted that the quiet spirit of sacrifice, humility and service is needed to make the world a better place.

The celebration was marked by singing of Christmas songs by the choir of St. Gregorios Indian Orthodox Church of Washington Metropolitan area led by Reverend Father Laby George Panakkamattom.

The programme concluded by vote of thanks by Patrick Jacob of Seventh Day Adventist.