Turkey: Islamic State has taken 3 soldiers hostage

Istanbul: Turkey's Minister of Defence said that the Islamic State jihadist group had taken three Turkish soldiers hostage.

Defence Minister Fikri Isik confirmed on Friday that the IS had captured three servicemen, but was unable to provide further detail, Efe news agency reported.

"We know that three of our soldiers are in the hands of Daesh (IS), but apart from that, everything else is an interpretation," Isik said.

The minister's statement came after a video emerged on social media on Thursday that appeared to show purported IS members burning two captured Turkish soldiers to death.