Over 100,000 displaced in Indonesia floods

Jakarta: Heavy floods in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has forced evacuation of more than 100,000 people and closure of a main airport, officials said on Saturday.

Nearly 20,000 houses, over 60 health facilities and two bridges were damaged by the flood, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency.

The flood also cut communication and electricity supply which hampered emergency relief efforts, the spokesman said.

"Authorities have to apply 'shut and open' at our main airport," Agung Pramuja, a senior official of provincial disaster agency, said.

An emergency period has been declared for 14 days until January 4, said Sutopo.

The spokesman said the number of affected could rise as assessment of the flooding was underway.

Soldiers, police and rescuers from disaster agency office were taking part in the emergency relief operation, he said.