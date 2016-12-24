14 killed in Malaysia bus accident

Kuala Lumpur: At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured when a bus fell off a cliff on Saturday while travelling from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur, the authorities said.

Police have confirmed that the bus was travelling at a high speed during the incident. The Malaysian Star daily reported.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle before plunging off the cliff, a senior police official said.

"The bus rammed into a concrete tunnel at the cliff," he said.

The victims comprised six men, seven women and a child.

Meanwhile, the injured victims were identified as seven local men, five Singaporean men, two Myanmar men, a Singaporean woman and a woman whose identity is yet to be ascertained.