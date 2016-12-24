16 injured in grenade explosion outside church in Philippines

New Delhi: At least sixteen people were injured in a grenade explosion outside a Catholic church during a Christmas Eve mass in Philippines’ Mindanao, police said on Saturday.

“All victims suffered minor injuries except for one female civilian who was seriously injured (on) her foot,” regional police spokesman Superintendent Romeo Galgo said in a written report.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the Mindanao attack.

"There were no more concluding prayers as there was a commotion. People hurriedly left the Church," said Father Jay Virador said.

One police officer was also wounded in the attack.

(Further details are awaited)