Donald Trump criticises UN for Israeli settlements decision

New York: President-elect Donald Trump openly criticized the United Nations, saying that the international body is a "club" for people who meet to talk and "have a good time."

"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's comment stems from the UN Security Council's decision on Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, a resolution that was approved thanks to the abstention of the United States, which could have exercised veto power over the measure but chose not to do so, Efe reports.

The president-elect had asked that the US veto the resolution approved by the Security Council on Israeli settlements.

The resolution was approved by a vote of 14 in favour and the US abstention.

The resolution, which received heavy criticism from Israel, was brought before the Security Council by Venezuela, New Zealand, Malaysia and Senegal, after Egypt put the draft resolution on hold.

A day after the landmark vote, Trump called the decision a "big loss" for Israel, adding that it "will make it much harder to negotiate peace" between Israel and the Palestinians.

The mogul, who has reaffirmed his solidarity with Israel, has promised to transfer the US Embassy in the Jewish state from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that the Barack Obama administration has consistently opposed.