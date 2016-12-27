3 train stations evacuated in Russia over bomb warning

Moscow: Thousands were evacuated from three train stations here over a bomb warning, local media reported.

After receiving a telephone call alerting of a suspected explosive device, the police of the Russian capital immediately evacuated the stations of Leningradskaya, Yaroslavskaya and Kazanskaya on Monday, Efe reports.

The last major terrorist attack in Russia took place in December 2013, when two suicide bombers killed 34 people at the Volgograd railway station.

Also Read: Wreckage of crashed Russian Tu-154 plane recovered

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a tightening of security measures inside and outside the country following the assassination of the country's ambassador to Ankara and the attack in Berlin.

The Russian Federal Security Service ruled out the possibility of a terrorist motive behind the crash of the defence ministry's Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea on Sunday with 92 people abroad.