Taliban militants behead young Afghan woman
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:43
First Published |
Afghan woman, Beheading, Taliban, Afghanistan, Sar-e-Pul Province, Director Women's Affairs

A 30-year-old woman was beheaded by Taliban militants in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province.

Kabul: A 30-year-old woman was beheaded by Taliban militants in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, officials said on Tuesday.

Provincial governor's spokesman Zabiullah Amani said the armed men linked with Taliban beheaded the woman because she visited the city alone, Tolo news reported.

He said the victim's husband was in Iran and they did not have any child.

Provincial director of the women's affairs Nasima Arzoo said the woman was beheaded in a village which is under the control of the Taliban.

However, the Taliban has denied any involvement.

Tags:
Afghan woman, beheading, Taliban, Afghanistan, Sar-e-Pul Province, Director Women's Affairs
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.