Taliban militants behead young Afghan woman

Kabul: A 30-year-old woman was beheaded by Taliban militants in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, officials said on Tuesday.

Provincial governor's spokesman Zabiullah Amani said the armed men linked with Taliban beheaded the woman because she visited the city alone, Tolo news reported.

He said the victim's husband was in Iran and they did not have any child.

Provincial director of the women's affairs Nasima Arzoo said the woman was beheaded in a village which is under the control of the Taliban.

However, the Taliban has denied any involvement.