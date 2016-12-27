Pakistan-China-Russia meeting invokes displeasure for Afghanistan

Kabul: Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced its displeasure over the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, China and Russia on Tuesday in Moscow.

The ministry on Monday said that despite Afghanistan being the ocus of the trilateral meet, Kabul was not consulted, Tolo news reported.

It said the agenda for the meeting was a matter of concern for Afghanistan.

"Talking on Afghanistan without consulting the country raises serious questions for the Afghan people. We are worried about what the reasons behind the meeting are and want the relevant parties to explain," a spokesman for the ministry said.

Afghan MPs said holding such a meeting on Afghanistan without consulting Kabul was an obvious interference in the country's internal issues.

"We are worried about holding such meetings and the security situation the next year," Afghan Parliament Speaker Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Office has said the meeting was being held to discuss regional peace and stability, including situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakria said the peace and stability in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the entire region.

The Russian inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is another important agenda of the meeting, the News International reported on Tuesday.

The expansion of militancy in Afghanistan, however, has always been a key concern for Russia and central Asian nations, the report said.

According to the National Security Council statistics, nearly 11,000 foreign fighters are in Afghanistan to fight Taliban insurgents in the country.

According to Afghan Defence Ministry, currently around 40,000 militants are active in the country, while President Ashraf Ghani has said in the past that more than 30 terrorist groups were active in Afghanistan.