China reacts to India’s Agni-V test firing

New Delhi: A day after India test fired the indigenously developed Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile, China called for cooperation among South Asian nations.

China on Tuesday said it was willing to work with India. “Both China and India are developing countries. China is willing to work with India,” Chinese Foreign Affair’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

She also highlighted that the UN Security Council had restrictions imposed on India for developing nuclear weapons.

On Monday, India successfully launched nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) that can carry nuclear warheads to a range of 5,000 km, a distance long enough to reach northern China. This is the fourth test of the missile that has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).