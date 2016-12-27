7 Vietnamese accused could get death penalties for selling heroin
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 20:44
12 people could receive sentences of 2 to 20 years in the case

Hanoi: A court in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province said on Tuesday seven people could be sentenced to death for selling 5,000 heroin cakes.

According to the court, among 25 members in the drug trafficking ring, Hoang Van Tien, head of the ring, and six others, who were an important link of the ring, faced death penalties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Six others, including Tran Thu Hang, Tien's wife, could be sentenced to life.

In addition, 12 people could receive sentences of 2 to 20 years.

The second phase of the trial will conclude on Friday.

