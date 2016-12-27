Iran tests high-precision missiles in military exercise

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday tested a number of high-precision missiles as well as radar operations in the ongoing military exercise in the southern Persian Gulf provinces, Press TV reported.

The low and high-range missile defence systems of Mersad (Ambush) and Ya Zahra-3 stationed at Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Khatam al-Anbiya air defence base reconnoitred, intercepted, and destroyed mock airborne targets, the report said.

In the radar operators by Iran's army and the IRGC, the long-range aerospace telecommunications system named Aseman provided sustainable contact among the elements of the drill over a range of over 150 km.

Among the objectives of the maneuver on Tuesday was detection and interception of the hypothetical enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with homegrown missile systems, Tasnim news agency reported.

On the first day of the drills on Monday, various defensive apparatuses were successfully scrambled to designated positions in record time.Also, the drills on Monday focused on intelligence gathering during reconnaissance missions and capturing aerial footage from designated targets in the sea using reconnaissance drones.

Iran launched a large-scale air defence exercise in the country's southern regions on Monday.

Code-named "Defenders of Velayat Skies 7," the war game covers the Persian Gulf provinces of Hormozgan and Bushehr along with the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Iran's Air Defence Commander Brig. Gen. Farzad Esmaili said that "the drill will be held for three days in an area covering 496,000 km and F-4 fighter jets and S300 defence missile systems will be test-fired during the exercise."

Participants in the drill include the air defence forces of both the Iranian army and the IRGC, navy support units, the army and IRGC's ground forces artillery units, Esmaili said.

The military exercise features considerable volumes of artillery and missile practices, he was quoted as saying.

The exercises, which include around 17,000 military personnel members, simulate intense and large-scale electronic warfare.

The maneuvers seek to hone coordination among the different divisions of the armed forces employed to defend the country's airspace.

Domestic and foreign planes have been cautioned stay away from the drill zone.