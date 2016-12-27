Don’t forge friendship with India: Hafiz Saeed to Pakistan

New Delhi: Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has asked the Pakistan government to refrain from forging friendship with India as Indian forces are committing atrocities in Kashmir.

"We are standing with Kashmiris and completely support freedom movement of Kashmir," he said.

He also asked the Pakistani government to solve the problem of Kashmiris.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed alleged that the BJP govt is trying to change the demographics of the state.

"The Pakistani government should not look towards India's friendship. Blood is being shed in Kashmir. Therefore, it is Pakistani government's responsibility to solve their problems," he said.

Earlier, Saeed has warned India with a ‘surgical strike’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done what he had to. Now it is the turn of Mujahideen to carry out a surgical strike in Kashmir.

“The surgical strike Mujahideen are going to carry out will be remembered for long. Such a strike will not be like that of India’s which is not even acknowledged by the world,” he had said.