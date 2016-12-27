Former Pakistan president Zardari, son to contest elections

Islamabad: After his return to Pakistan from an 18-month, self-imposed exile, former President Asif Ali Zardari announced on Tuesday that both he and his son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, will contest elections and be part of "this Parliament".

Dwelling on his "surprise announcement", Zardari said he will contest elections from his sister's seat in Nawabshah whereas Bilawal will contest from his mother, Benazir Bhutto's constituency in Larkana.

"We have given so many sacrifices for democracy and we will not spare this Mughal emperor (Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif)," the Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman told a large number of party workers who gathered to commemorate the 9th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's assassination.

Firing a broadside at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the former President said he was not afraid of courts and his party will face all cases against them.

"We have fought against the country's dictators but never raised voice against the army," Zardari said as he took a jibe at the Prime Minister.

Addressing Sharif, Zardari said: "I am not coming to Parliament to topple your government."

He said his only intention was to teach the government a few lessons and to consult with the Prime Minister on national issues.