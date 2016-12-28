US President-elect Donald Trump names counterterrorism advisor, special negotiator
By
| Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 06:48
First Published |
Donald Trump, US President-elect, US President, counterterrorism advisor, special negotiator, Thomas Bossert, Homeland Security, Trump Organisation

Trump names counterterrorism advisor

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Thomas Bossert as his Assistant for Homeland Security and Executive Vice President of Trump Organisation Jason Greenblatt as his "special representative for international negotiations", Trump's transition team said on Tuesday.
 
"Bossert has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cyber security challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our Administration," Xinhua news agency cited an oline statement by Trump.
 
 
Bossert, who has served as the Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, will advise Trump on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism, and cyber security, the statement said.
 
"I am looking forward to working closely with General Flynn as we together help the President-elect advance the interests of the United States and its allies," Bossert said.
 
Talking about Greenblatt, who has also been Trump Organization's Chief Legal Officer, Trump said: "He has a history of negotiating substantial, complex transactions, as well as the expertise to build consensus on difficult and sensitive topics." 
 
It was not clear whether Greenblatt's new position would clash with the United States Trade Representative (USTR), a Cabinet-level position that has traditionally served as the President's principal trade advisor and negotiator.
 
Tags:
Donald Trump, US President-elect, US President, counterterrorism advisor, special negotiator, Thomas Bossert, Homeland Security, Trump Organisation
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.