Beijing: China launched a pair of 0.5-metre high-resolution remote sensing satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi province on Wednesday.

The satellites, SuperView-1 01/02, blasted off at 11.23 a.m. on the back of a Long March 2D rocket, Xinhua news agency cited the centre as saying.

They are able to provide commercial images at 0.5 metre resolution.