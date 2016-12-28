Afghan man injured, 9 held for trying to sneak into Pakistan

Islamabad: An Afghan national was injured and nine others were arrested in Khyber Agency after Khasadar police opened fire on a group trying to enter Pakistan without legal travel document.

Khasadar force patrol in Landi Kotal area on Monday night signalled 10 Afghans to stop as they were trying to cross into Pakistan about a kilometre north of the main border crossing.

The patrol resorted to fire after the Afghans tried to escape from near a security checkpost, Dawn online reported.

According to officials, Jan Agha, a resident of Nangrahar province in Afghanistan, was injured when a bullet hit him in a leg while the others were arrested.