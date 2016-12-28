Kenya extends curfew in border region after terror attacks

Nairobi: The Kenyan government has extended three months the curfew in the border region of Mandera following recent terror attacks by Somalia-based Islamist group Al-Shabaab in the region.

Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery on Wednesday said the curfew, which would remain effective until March 28, 2017, aims to help tame terrorists in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 12-hour a day curfew was first imposed on October 27 after Al-Shabaab militants killed at least 12 people and injured six others at a guest house in an area bordering Somalia.

Residents should remain indoors between 6.30 pm and 6.30 am except under special circumstances, Nkaissery said.

Areas including Mandera town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo, Elwak and the environs extending to 20 km from the Kenya-Somalia border are under the curfew.

Many of those killed in the October 27 attack were non-locals in the mainly-Muslim border region.

Al-Shabaab has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Kenya since the country's troops entered Somalia in October 2011 to help the Somali government battle the group.

Recently, Al-Shabaab attacks in Kenya have been limited to the border region, mainly targeting non-Muslims and police.