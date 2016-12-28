Iran successfully test-fires long-range missiles in drill

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday successfully test-fired its long-range surface-to-air S-200 missiles during the ongoing military exercise in the southern Persian Gulf region, Press TV reported.

Various other medium-range missile systems, including Mersad (Ambush), were deployed to annihilate mock intruding drones.

The Iranian forces carried out the first operational test of Sayyad-3 (Hunter-3) missiles by Talash (Struggle) home-grown system to hit high-altitude targets, said a report in Xinhua news agency.

Capable of intercepting targets within a range of 150 km in high altitudes, Sayyad-3 has been paired with Talash missile system. Sayyad-2 missiles against targets at medium altitudes were also launched.

The paired air defence system was also equipped with locally-manufactured fire control radar, called Ofoq (Horizon).

The Modafean-e-Aseman-e-Velayat 7 (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 7) wargames began on Monday and during the drills, the Iranian air defence warned several fighter jets and drones belonging to the US Navy not to approach the airspace of the military exercise.