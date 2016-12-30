US expels 35 Russian diplomats, declares them ‘persona non grata’

Washington: The White House announced sanctions against Russian entities and individuals over alleged hacking during the 2016 US presidential election.

Nine Russian entities and individuals, including two Russian intelligence services, were sanctioned for their alleged interfering with the US election, US President Barack Obama said in a statement on Thursday.

Amid the revelations that came to light about Russia’s alleged involvement in conducting cyber attacks in the recent US Presidential Elections, US state department has expelled 35 diplomats and two intelligence services from Russia operating in Washington embassy and San Francisco consulate. The US State Department further declared them ‘persona non grata’ (person not appreciated).

As per the state department, the reason for expulsion was that the officials were acting in inconsistent manner with their diplomatic status. Furthermore an ultimatum of 72 hours was given to the expelled diplomats to leave the country. Also, US State Department informed Russia that it would deny Russian personnel access to two recreational compounds in US owned by Russian government. US had said that Russia halted the diplomatic operations between the two countries by forcing the closure of 28 American corners in their country which used to host cultural programs and English language teaching. The Obama administration in October officially blamed Russia for hacking US political institutions and persons to interfere with the US election process, an accusation immediately dismissed as "nonsense" by Moscow.

"These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government," said Obama.