Nepal police arrest 3 involved in kidney racket

Kathmandu: Police in Nepal have arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in a kidney racket across the Indo-Nepal border, a media report said.

The three identified as Binu Bahadur Timalsina, 44, Prakash Basnet, 47 and Bhim Prasad Neupane, 36, reportedly took out kidneys from innocent people by promising them jobs across the border.

Police arrested the trio on December 21, but made the arrest public on Thursday, Republica reported on Friday.

The Metropolitan Crime Division of Nepal Police said that the three accused were remanded in custody for further investigation on charges of human trafficking, while they searched for two more.

According to SSP Sarbendra Khanal, the gang took innocent Nepali citizens to Indian cities by promising them jobs and took out their kidney after making them unconscious.

When the victims regained consciousness, the criminals would say that they were hospitalised after being attacked with a knife by gangsters," SSP Khanal told Republica.\

They used to sell the vital organs without the knowledge of the victims.

Deepak Nepali, 19, is the only victim who has so far complained to the police about the theft of his kidney.

Police, however, assumed there were many victims like him and the investigation would bring out further details.

"Nepali came to know about the removal of his kidney only when he was admitted to Chitwan Medical College for his check up after he suffered health complications," a police statement said.

Khanal informed that the criminals would give some money to the victims after taking out their kidney and ask them to return home.