Celebrities slammed for refusing to perform at Trump inauguration

New York: Reality television personality Bristol Palin has called a number of musicians "sissies" for refusing to perform at the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

In a post to her personal blog on Wednesday, Palin listed 11 A-list artists who were skipping the inauguration "for fear of backlash or to stand against him (Trump) politically", Fox News reported on Thursday.

"If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw a party at Trump Tower in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door, and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform," Palin wrote in her blog.

"But because he will be inaugurated as the next Republican president in January, these same mega-celebrities, who would normally drool over an invitation to sing for the president, want no part of it," slammed the reality star.

According to Palin, the following musicians wanted no part of the inauguration: Elton John, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, The Chainsmokers, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Aretha Franklin, David Foster and KISS.

"Isn't it amazing how 'not cool' it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off - or we have so many sissies we have [sic] in the spot light too scared to stand for what they believe in!"

Currently scheduled to perform at the inauguration are Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the New York City Rockettes, though several members of the dance troupe were not happy about having to perform for Trump.