Nepal and China to conduct 1st ever joint military exercise in 2017

Kathmandu: Nepal and China will conduct their first ever joint military exercise early next year, Chinese Defence Ministry has said.

Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun in a regular press briefing has said the drill will be conducted in 2017, Kathmandu Post reported.

According to Yang, both the nations are in "initial communication" about the joint army exercises, and details would be announced in due time.

Nepal also holds military drills with other countries, including India and the US.