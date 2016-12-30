Nepal and China to conduct 1st ever joint military exercise in 2017
By
| Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:01
First Published |
Nepal, China, 1st ever joint military exercise, Chinese Defence Ministry, Kathmandu, Yang Yujun, India, US

Nepal and China will conduct their first ever joint military exercise early next year

Kathmandu: Nepal and China will conduct their first ever joint military exercise early next year, Chinese Defence Ministry has said.

Ministry Spokesperson Yang Yujun in a regular press briefing has said the drill will be conducted in 2017, Kathmandu Post reported.

Also read: Amid strained relations, Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen

According to Yang, both the nations are in "initial communication" about the joint army exercises, and details would be announced in due time.

Nepal also holds military drills with other countries, including India and the US. 

Tags:
Nepal, China, 1st ever joint military exercise, Chinese Defence Ministry, Kathmandu, Yang Yujun, India, US
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.