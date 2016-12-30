2 injured in Pakistan suicide bombing

Islamabad: At least 2 police personnel were injured in a suicide bombing in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The blast took place when a burqa-clad person blew himself up near a mosque in Rahim Yar Khan city, Dawn online quoted District Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar as saying.

The blast occurred outside the office of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Shafi town.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the attack, the official said.