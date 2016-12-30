Romania's new PM: Social Democrat Grindeanu

Bucharest: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Friday gave the mandate to Sorin Grindeanu, a second candidate proposed for the post of Prime Minister, to form a new government.

The ruling coalition led by the Social Democratic Party nominated Grindeanu on Wednesday, a day after the President rejected its first nominee Sevil Shhaideh, a female Muslim from the ethnic Tatar minority, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the country's constitution, Grindeanu has 10 days to form a government, and win a confidence vote in parliament.

Grindeanu, 43, became chairman of the Timis county council after local elections in June 2016.

He has been a member of the Social Democratic Party since 1996 and served as Communications Minister between December 2014 and November 2015.

The Social Democrats won more than 45 per cent of the vote in the December 11 general elections.

Together with its junior partner, the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals, it has an outright majority of 250 seats in the 465-member parliament.