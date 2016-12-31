Sylvester Stallone to attend Trump's New Year party

Miami: US President-elect Donald Trump will see out 2016 with a lavish party at Mar-a-Lago, his private club north of Miami, together with 800 guests including actor Sylvester Stallone, his transition team announced on Friday.

In a conference call with the media from the exclusive club in Palm Beach County, Florida, where Trump has spent the holiday season, EFE quoted a spokesman for his transition team as saying that the New Yorker will begin 2017 with a party that will last until 1.00 a.m. on New Year's morning featuring cocktails, a gala dinner, dancing indoors and partying around the pool.

Trump will be accompanied by wife Melania, his son Barron and special guests like Stallone and producer/composer/musician Quincy Jones.

Local media recently reported that the star of "Rocky" was on the list of possible candidates to head the National Endowment for the Arts, though the actor himself said he would turn down the offer should it come his way.

This Sunday, Trump will be back in New York and on Tuesday will resume his agenda of meetings to form his Cabinet.

Sean Spicer, representative of the transition team and future White House spokesman, said in a conference call that Trump will have four meetings this Friday, the first with Republican Susan Combs, former Comptroller of the Texas Agriculture Department, who joins the list of candidates for the next US Secretary of Agriculture.

He will then meet with ex-Texas Congressman Henry Bonilla, entrepreneur Howard Lorber, President of the Vector Group, and Allan B. Hubbard, ex-Adviser to former President George Bush and Director of the National Economic Council.

The transition team made no comment about Russia's reported interference in the US presidential election.

Nonetheless, Spicer said when questioned by the media that next week details of Trump's meetings with US intelligence agencies will be announced, but for now, neither the New York magnate nor members of his transition team have scheduled talks with their Russian counterparts.

"The priority right now is for the President-elect to get an update from the intelligence community," Spicer said.