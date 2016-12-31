Israel warns its citizens to be wary of New Year parties in India

New Delhi: Amid the warnings of terrorist attacks on foreigners looming in India, Israel on Friday issued an alert to its citizens to be wary of places with large gatherings during their visit to India to celebrate New Year.

The Israeli PMO released a statement saying, “We are warning Israeli tourists in India of the possibility of imminent terrorist attacks against western targets and tourists, particularly in the southwest of that country.”

The authorities have further asked the tourists to stay clear of jam-packed public places where tourists often gather around like beaches, clubs, markets, malls, etc.

India sees a large number of tourists from Israel throughout the year.