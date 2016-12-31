Twitter to stream live fireworks at Burj Khalifa on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi: Twitteraties will now be able to watch the fireworks display at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai as Twitter plans to stream the entire event for a global audience.

Emaar Properties, developer of the world's tallest building which stands at 828 metres, said it has partnered with Twitter to live stream the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Dubai.

This is the first live streaming deal twitter has signed with a Middle Eastern country. As per reports the live show will feature on Twitter at 7:30 PM GMT and 1 AM IST.

The series of fireworks will extend across the 500-acre Downtown Dubai and can be viewed from key locations.

Choreographed to a customised soundtrack, the pyrotechnics display will bring to life several milestone moments and artistic interpretations in fireworks of a swirling comets and falcon flying high.