World’s oldest male panda dies

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Pan Pan is survived by over 130 descendants living in zoos across the world

New Delhi: The world’s oldest male panda died earlier this week at the China Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Pandas in southwest China's Sichuan Province. He was 31.

Pan Pan, dubbed a “hero father” of pandas is survived by over 130 descendants living in zoos across the world.

He was rescued and brought to the Sichuan facility after he was born in the wilderness of the southwestern China in 1985.

According to the zoo keepers, the average lifespan of a panda is 20 years. Pan Pan’s 31 years of ages is equivalent to about 100 years in human.

Currently, the oldest female panda is 36-year-old Basi. She was the model of the mascot for the 1990 Beijing Asian Games.

