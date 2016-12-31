66 Indian fishermen jailed in Pakistan; 5 fishing boats seized

Islamabad: A court in Karachi on Saturday sent 66 Indian fishermen to jail a day after their arrest for allegedly fishing in Pakistani waters.

Police told the court that the Indian fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistani waters in the Arabian Sea. Five fishing boats of the fishermen were also seized by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency.

Pakistan and India arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other's waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack the technology locate their sites.

On December 25, Pakistan freed 220 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture amid tension over cross Line of Control fire exchanges in recent weeks in the disputed Kashmir area.