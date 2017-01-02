Iran welcomes peace talks on Syria

Tehran: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday welcomed the imminent peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan.

Rouhani expressed the hope that the upcoming international peace talks on the future of Syria in Astana of Kazakhstan would be a major step towards the resolution of conflicts in the Arab states, Xinhua news agency reported.

Resistance against terrorism and belief in diplomacy are two major criteria in tackling the problems in the region in general and Syria in particular, the Iranian President said in a televised speech on Sunday.

He urged the international community to respect the sovereignty of Syria and its recognised borders, saying that Iran is, in principle, against any change of borders in the Middle East region.