Shooter runs riot on New Year’s day in Brazil, killing 11 including wife and son

Rio de Janeiro: A gunman crashed a New Year's house party in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas and killed 11 people, including his former wife and 8-year-old son, before shooting himself.

The Brazilian police have identified the suspect as Sidnei Ramis de Araújo, who earlier had a split with his wife, Isamara Filier, 41, ultimately leading him to a shooting spree, killing 11 including his wife and their son João Victor.

Also read: Istanbul: At least 39 killed in nightclub shooting

The 46-year-old shooter entered the house through the front gate by jumping over a fence surrounding the house and started shooting, a police spokesman said.

When the shooting began, 4 people managed to flee to a bathroom and inform the local police about the incident

Araújo, as is being reported by local media, a laboratory technician was carrying a 9 mm pistol with two additional clips, a knife and unused explosives.