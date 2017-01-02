Bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan; 6 injured

Islamabad: At least six persons were injured in a roadside explosion in Quetta city of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

As many as four security personnel and two civilians were injured when the roadside bomb targeted the vehicle of the Frontier Corps personnel who were on a routine patrol.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, Dawn online reported.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Earlier on December 30, a suicide bomb attack in Punjab province of Pakistan injured 2 police personnel. The blast took place when a burqa-clad person blew himself up near a mosque in Rahim Yar Khan city.