Bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan; 6 injured
By
| Monday, January 2, 2017 - 12:59
First Published |
Quetta, Pakistan, bomb explosion, bomb, bomb blast, Punjab, Suicide bomber, Suicide Bomb Attack

At least six persons were injured in a roadside explosion in Quetta city of Pakistan.

Islamabad: At least six persons were injured in a roadside explosion in Quetta city of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

As many as four security personnel and two civilians were injured when the roadside bomb targeted the vehicle of the Frontier Corps personnel who were on a routine patrol.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, Dawn online reported.

Also Read: India's bid for UN ban on Masood Azhar 'politically motivated', says Pak

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Earlier on December 30, a suicide bomb attack in Punjab province of Pakistan injured 2 police personnel. The blast took place when a burqa-clad person blew himself up near a mosque in Rahim Yar Khan city.

 

 

Tags:
Quetta, Pakistan, Bomb explosion, Bomb, Bomb blast, Punjab, Suicide bomber, Suicide Bomb Attack
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.