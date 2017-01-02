Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

Istanbul: Islamic State (IS) has released a statement claiming responsibility for the nightclub attack that terrorised Istanbul, Turkey on New Year day taking 39 lives and injuring several others.

A gunman barged into a popular nightclub in the Ortakoy area in Istanbul and went on a firing rampage inside the premises killing 39 people.

Some 25,000 police officers were on duty against a possible terror attack in Istanbul during the New Year's Day celebrations in the wake of consecutive bomb attacks across the country in 2016, which claimed hundreds of lives.

Earlier, Islamic State had also claimed responsibility for the recent attack in the Christmas market at Berlin and in the killing of the Russian envoy in Turkey.