Rome: Man hurls wife from window after row
| Monday, January 2, 2017 - 18:39
Neighbours said they heard the couple arguing furiously and screaming followed by a crashing sound.

Rome: A woman sustained fractures to her legs after her Colombian husband allegedly threw her out of a third floor apartment window in Rome after a drunken row on New Year's Day.
 
The woman fell 10 metres onto the roof of garage in the Torre Angela district on Rome's outskirts and was conscious when emergency services arrived.
 
When police arrived, the Colombian man had barricaded himself inside the apartment but was detained by police. He faces charges of bodily harm and domestic violence.
