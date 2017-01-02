More than 50 killed in Brazil prison riot

New Delhi: In one of the worst jail violence incidents in Brazil, more than 50 people were killed in a bloody prison riot in Amazon city of Manaus.

According to Amazonas state security, the death toll could rise in the fight between rival drug gangs.

Reports said that decapitated bodies were thrown over the prison wall after the riot began late on Sunday. Some of the inmates have also escaped.

Meanwhile, international watchdog groups criticised Brazil for its overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people were dead in similar incident that took place in October 2016.