Wife of Turkey nightclub attacker detained in Anatolian city

Istanbul: The Turkish police have detained the wife of the Istanbul nightclub attacker who is still on the run two days after he killed 39 persons, media reported on Tuesday.

The gunman came to Turkey from Kyrgyzstan on November 20 with his wife and two children. His wife was detained in the central Anatolian city of Konya, Xinhua news agency reported.

The wife told the police that she learned of the attack from television reports and had no information about her husband being an Islamic State sympathiser.

The IS claimed responsibility for the assault on Reina nightclub here in which the gunman opened fire at about 600 people celebrating the New Year.

As many as 69 persons were injured in the attack, with four being in critical condition.

As the manhunt continues, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Monday said police had got the fingerprints and description of the attacker.

He said authorities would soon be able to identify the attacker and "reveal the power behind him".

Twelve suspects have been detained here over their suspected links to the attack.