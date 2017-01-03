Iran denies reports of laying joint oil pipelines with Iraqi Kurdistan

Tehran: Iran has denied that it has reached an agreement with Kurdistan in Iraq for laying joint oil pipelines, Iran's Petro-Energy Information Network (SHANA) reported on Tuesday.

Iran has made no agreements with Iraqi Kurdistan for construction of two pipelines to receive crude oil from the region, the public relations office of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum said.

"Any decision in this regard will be made during the upcoming visit of Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to Iraq," according to the statement quoted by Xinhua.

Earlier, media reported that Tehran and Kurdistan have made a deal for laying joint oil pipelines to transfer crude oil to Iran.