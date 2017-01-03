Iran denies reports of laying joint oil pipelines with Iraqi Kurdistan
By
| Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 23:05
First Published |
Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, oil pipelines, oil agreement, Petro-Energy Information Network, SHANA, Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

Iran has made no agreements with Iraqi Kurdistan for construction of two pipelines

Tehran: Iran has denied that it has reached an agreement with Kurdistan in Iraq for laying joint oil pipelines, Iran's Petro-Energy Information Network (SHANA) reported on Tuesday.

Iran has made no agreements with Iraqi Kurdistan for construction of two pipelines to receive crude oil from the region, the public relations office of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum said.

Also Read: 10 Mexican states hit by gasoline shortages

"Any decision in this regard will be made during the upcoming visit of Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to Iraq," according to the statement quoted by Xinhua.

Earlier, media reported that Tehran and Kurdistan have made a deal for laying joint oil pipelines to transfer crude oil to Iran.

Tags:
Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, oil pipelines, oil agreement, Petro-Energy Information Network, SHANA, Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.