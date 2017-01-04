Cambodia sends 7th batch of troops to Lebanon for peacekeeping mission

Phnom Penh: Cambodia on Wednesday sent the seventh batch of 184 peacekeepers to Lebanon to replace the sixth group, whose one-year UN peacekeeping mission has come to an end.

The military engineering group, including 16 females, would work on landmine clearance and construction of roads, bridges, shelters and barracks, Xinhua news agency quoted General Pol Saroeun, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, as saying.

"This event once again reflects Cambodia's active contribution to maintaining peace, security and stability in the world," he said.

He advised the peacekeepers to strictly respect Lebanon's independence and sovereignty and to work hard in order to achieve the humanitarian mission.

Alexandre Huynh, coordinator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) to Cambodia, hailed the country for supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, saying its contribution was a role model to the world.

"Your dedication to helping others, sharing your skills with other countries that are suffering from conflict, will be precious and a source of hope and inspiration to many."