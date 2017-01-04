UAE cracks the whip on Dawood Ibrahim; seizes property worth Rs 15000 crore
By
| Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 14:06
First Published |
Dawood Ibrahim, Underworld don, crime lord, smuggler, UAE, Mumbai blasts, money laundering, extortion, bombings, National Security Adviser, Narendra Modi

The underworld don has amassed a fortune through smuggling, money laundering, extortion and orchestrating bombings.

Dubai: In a big blow to international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seized his assets spread around the country worth around Rs 15000 crore.

As per reports, UAE officials and National Security Adviser conducted a joint operation to crack down Ibrahim’s assets. It is also understood that information on property of Mumbai blasts accused was released to UAE authorities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

Also Read: Fuss about Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’; PM Modi comments and Dawood connection

The underworld don has amassed a fortune through smuggling, money laundering, extortion, orchestrating bombings and other illegal activities.

According to sources, Dawood Ibrahim is one of the leading suppliers of arms to terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and is in the top 5 of FBI’s Most Wanted list.

 

 

Tags:
Dawood Ibrahim, Underworld Don, crime lord, Smuggler, UAE, Mumbai blasts, money laundering, extortion, Bombings, National Security Adviser, Narendra Modi
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.