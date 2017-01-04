UAE cracks the whip on Dawood Ibrahim; seizes property worth Rs 15000 crore

Dubai: In a big blow to international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seized his assets spread around the country worth around Rs 15000 crore.

As per reports, UAE officials and National Security Adviser conducted a joint operation to crack down Ibrahim’s assets. It is also understood that information on property of Mumbai blasts accused was released to UAE authorities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

The underworld don has amassed a fortune through smuggling, money laundering, extortion, orchestrating bombings and other illegal activities.

According to sources, Dawood Ibrahim is one of the leading suppliers of arms to terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and is in the top 5 of FBI’s Most Wanted list.