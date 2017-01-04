Commuter train derailment injures 103 in New York

New York: A Long Island Rail Road commuter train derailed in Brooklyn here at the height of Wednesday's morning rush, injuring 103 people, media reported.
The incident happened around 8.30 a.m. at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, where a LIRR train from Far Rockaway, Queens failed to come to a stop, slammed into the bumper block and its first couple of cars derailed, Xinhua reported.
One hundred and three people suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department.
Photos posted by passengers on social media showed the first cars of the train slightly leaning out from the tracks, with damaged doors and broken glass.
About 600 passengers were on board the train when the accident happened, according to local media.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on the scene that the incident was "minor" comparing to the Hoboken train crash in September 2016, when a New Jersey transit train crashed into the Hoboken Terminal and caused one fatality and massive damage to the terminal structure.
Investigations were underway, Cuomo said.
