Commuter train derailment injures 103 in New York

New York: A Long Island Rail Road commuter train derailed in Brooklyn here at the height of Wednesday's morning rush, injuring 103 people, media reported.

The incident happened around 8.30 a.m. at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, where a LIRR train from Far Rockaway, Queens failed to come to a stop, slammed into the bumper block and its first couple of cars derailed, Xinhua reported.

One hundred and three people suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department.